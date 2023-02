SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — Semmes Police Chief Todd Freind confirmed one person was shot and killed Friday night on Schillinger Road.

Freind said the shooting happened at 3700 Schillinger Road North at around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17.

Police have a suspect in custody and the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit is on scene investigating.

This story will be updated as WKRG learns more.