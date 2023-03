MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after a man was shot at Williams Motel late Tuesday night.

Police said one man was shot at around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7 at the motel on Bay Bridge Road. The man suffered non-life threatening injuries and is being treated at a local hospital.

Police said no arrests have been made and this remains an ongoing investigation.

