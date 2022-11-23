MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said one person was shot at the Tillman’s Corner Extend-a-Suites Wednesday afternoon and has “life-threatening injuries.”
Officers were called to 5450 Coca Cola Rd, Mobile, AL 36619 just before 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23 in reference to one shot.
The man who was shot was transported to the hospital for “life-threatening injuries,” according to the MPD.
No other information is available at this time. The MPD said they “will provided updates when information become available.”
This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
