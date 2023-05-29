MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured Sunday night, according to officials.

Police said the shooting happened at the Dollar Tree on Moffett Road. Once the victim was shot, he drove himself to the Walmart on University Boulevard and told an off-duty police officer.

The victim was taken to the hospital, and police said he has non-life-threatening injuries.

Police confirm the shooter and victim knew each other, but no arrests have been made.

Mobile Police tell us the investigation is ongoing. We will update this story when more information is available.