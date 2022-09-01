MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department confirmed one was shot late Thursday night at the Krystal parking lot off of Government Boulevard (4110 Government Blvd.).

The victim was sent to the hospital. There are no other details at this time. WKRG is working to learn more and will provide updates.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.