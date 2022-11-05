PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — The Prichard Police Department said they responded to a shooting off St. Stephens Road late Friday night that left one man dead, according to a news release from the PPD.

Police responded to St. Stephens Road Apartments, 3425 St. Stephens Road, at around 11:50 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4.

A man was shot in the back and arm and died from his injuries at the scene, according to the release. The shooting happened in front of the apartment complex.

Police said they do not have a suspect. This remains an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information in reference to the shooting, you are urged to call the PPD at (251) 452-2211.