MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Three women were injured during a shooting that happened at a Yo Gotti concert held at the Greater Gulf State Fairgrounds Sunday morning, according to officials at the Mobile Police Department

At 1 a.m. on March 20, a gunshot was fired inside of the auditorium at the fairgrounds, striking a woman in the upper back. the woman was driven to University Hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

During the crowd surge, two women were injured and taken to Providence Hospital. They were treated for minor injuries.

At 1:12 a.m., an arrest warrant was made in the parking lot of the fairgrounds for an individual for discharging a firearm.

No further information is available at this time.