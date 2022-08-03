MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have announced they have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that occurred on Brooke Avenue Wednesday morning.

Kendall Meggs, 36, was arrested and charged with first-degree assault, shooting into an occupied dwelling and certain persons forbidden. According to officers, Meggs and another man started shooting at each other, which led to the man and a nearby home being shot.

The victim was shot multiple times and was taken to the hospital for injuries that were not serious. Police said no other injuries were reported. It is unknown at this time if the man who was shot will also face charges.