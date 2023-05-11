MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two men were arrested overnight, one for breaking into a business and another for shoplifting from a business, according to a release from the Mobile Police Department.

On Wednesday around 7 p.m., officers with MPD were called to Lowe’s Home Improvement on the I-65 Service Road for a report of shoplifting. Officers arrived and found that the loss prevention staff at the store had detained the alleged shoplifter. David Hathcock, 43, was arrested and charged with theft of property.

Just after 1 a.m. Thursday, officers were called to 100 N. Florida St., Coffee Monster, for an alarm going off. When they arrived the officers allegedly found William Morrow, 31, who had “unlawfully entered the business.” Morrow was arrested and charged with burglary.