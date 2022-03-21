MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two attempted thefts took place in the Mobile, Ala. community on Sunday, March 20, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department.

Carlile Drive:

At 7:15 a.m., Mobile police officers responded to a call about a robbery on Carlile Drive. The victim said a man, whom they knew, allegedly entered the home through an unlocked door. Once inside, the man pulled out a handgun and demanded the victim’s cellphone and vehicle. During an investigation of the story, detectives found some discrepancies in the victim’s stories. This happened at the 4500 block of Carlile Drive near Three Notch Road. This is an active investigation.

Dawes Road:

Mobile police officers responded to the 1200 block of Dawes Road, near Air Terminal Drive, due to a suspicious vehicle at the home. When police arrived and performed a search of the vehicle, they found items that belonged to the victim. Brian Ross, 38, was arrested.