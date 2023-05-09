Update: Mobile Fire-Rescue said hazmat responded to the scene as a precaution. They said there were no hazardous materials involved in the wreck.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One person is trapped after a car crash involving a tanker truck and flatbed truck, according to officials with the Mobile Fire Rescue Department.

The crash occurred at Africatown Bridge near Magazine Road. Officials said the tanker truck is carrying what is believed to be a hazardous liquid. Hazmat units are headed to the scene.

WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.