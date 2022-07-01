MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Four of the six suspects involved in the Cheshire shooting that killed 14-year-old Daniel Blackmon, appeared in court Friday, July 1 for a bond hearing.

Three of the four suspects charged with murder were denied bond: Sidney Collins, Kentrell Freeman and Kelvin Estell. All were denied bond. Ryan Kidd, also charged with murder, was granted a $225,000 bond.

Prosecutors said there was one person driving, three shooters and two other people who helped plan the attack on the evening of February 15. They believe those three shooters were Collins, Estell and Deonte Kimbrough. Teriana Thompson is the sixth person charged in this case.

“We expect that there was a man that lived in that house who was the target of this attack, and he was ultimately uninjured although he was inside the home at the time,” said Louis Walker, the Assistant District Attorney on the case. “The 14-year-old boy, Daniel Blackmon, was on the front porch and shot multiple times.”

We spoke to William Carter Jr., the homeowner where the shooting took place, and he said Blackmon would sometimes come to his home after school while his mom was working. His grandson and Blackmon were friends.

“I’m glad that the Mobile police department did their job by getting these people and I just hope the justice system works in our favor,” said Carter. “I’m just tired of what’s going on around Mobile. All the youth just killing, unnecessary killings and it just doesn’t make sense. It’s just time for something to be done about it.”

All six suspects are due back in court in August for a preliminary hearing.

When we asked the prosecutor of the case why Kidd was granted bond out of the other five suspects, he declined to answer.