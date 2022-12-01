MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they arrested one of two suspects Thursday afternoon in connection to an alleged armed home invasion at the Overlook Villas Apartments on Nov. 19, according to a release from the MPD.

Corionne Blackledge, 23, was arrested and charged with first degree burglary on Thursday, Dec. 1.

Police said Blackledge and another man, yet to be identified or arrested, forced their way into the victim’s apartment at the Overlook Villas Apartments at 5751 Overlook Road on Saturday, Nov. 19 at around 7:08 p.m.

Police said the two were wearing ski masks armed with guns. Blackledge and the other suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

This remain an ongoing investigation as police work to locate and identify the second suspect.