MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Bar-B-Que, seafood and meat ‘n’ three restaurants: the staples of nearly every southern city in the United States.

The Yellowhammer state is home to some of the best meat ‘n’ three restaurants there are, and one from the Port City made a list compiled from Southern Living’s readers.

Mary’s Southern Cooking located at 3011 SpringHill Avenue in Mobile, is known for its “southern delicacies that hard to find anywhere other than grandma’s house nowadays,” according to the website.

They are open five days week. Tuesday through Thursday you can eat from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday they are open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m..

Take a look at the menu.

