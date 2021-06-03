$1 million committed to expansion of Pediatric Emergency Center at USA Health Children’s & Women’s Hospital

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A total of $1 million of state investments has been committed to the renovation and expansion of the Pediatric Emergency Center at USA Health Children’s & Women’s Hospital.

“We thank our governmental leaders for these funds. It truly is a demonstration of confidence from them as it relates to the high-quality care we provide and our importance to our overall community,” said Chris Jett, administrator of the hospital.

According to USA Health, the project will double the current emergency department, expanding from 14 treatment rooms to more than 30 areas, including 25 private treatment rooms. The project also will create two behavioral health rooms and a sensory room for patients with specialized needs. The expansion of the space will also allow for more room for parents and caregivers to be with their children.

The Pediatric Emergency Center at USA Health Children’s & Women’s Hospital is the only healthcare facility in the region offering specialized care 24-hours a day, seven days a week, and staffed with pediatric emergency medicine physicians for sick and injured children.

USA Health says the expansion will also strengthen their educational and training opportunities for emergency medicine residents, medical students, nurses and nurse practitioners, physician assistants and other allied health professionals.

“This project will enable us to have state-of-the-art facilities that match the high-quality care that we uniquely provide to the children in our region,” said Owen Bailey, MHA, FACHE, chief executive officer of USA Health. “We are fortunate to have the only emergency room in the area dedicated to pediatric care, which means we also have the providers specifically trained in this area of medicine. Additionally, we have the opportunity to train future generations of care providers so that we can meet the emergent healthcare needs of children not only today, but well into the future.”

USA Health says the initial estimated cost of the renovation, construction and equipment for the project is $15 million. USA Health already has raised more than $10 million through donations. The project will take approximately two years to complete after receiving state approval.

USA Health appears before the state’s Certificate of Need Review Board on June 16 to gain state approval for the project.