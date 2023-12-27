MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man died Tuesday night in Mobile after he collided head-on with another vehicle.

Brian Evans, 34, was driving a vehicle when he collided head-on with another vehicle at the intersection of Dauphin Island Parkway and Sigler Avenue around 10 p.m. Tuesday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

ACCIDENT LOCATION:

The driver of the other vehicle was a 71-year-old woman, who was with a 73-year-old woman passenger. They were both transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, preliminary evidence indicates the two vehicles collided head-on in the northbound lane.

The investigation remains ongoing.