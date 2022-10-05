MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said a student is in metro jail after he stabbed another student during a fight at LeFlore High School Tuesday afternoon, according to a release from MPD.

Officers responded to the high school on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at around 1:07 p.m. in reference to one stabbed. Officers learned a 16-year-old male student stabbed another 16-year-old male student during a “physical altercation.”

The victim’s injuries are “non-life-threatening” and the suspect was arrested and transported to Metro Jail.