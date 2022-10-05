MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said a student is in metro jail after he stabbed another student during a fight at LeFlore High School Tuesday afternoon, according to a release from MPD.
Officers responded to the high school on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at around 1:07 p.m. in reference to one stabbed. Officers learned a 16-year-old male student stabbed another 16-year-old male student during a “physical altercation.”
The victim’s injuries are “non-life-threatening” and the suspect was arrested and transported to Metro Jail.
Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile, Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama. Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.