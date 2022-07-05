MOUNT VERNON, Ala. (WKRG) — Mount Vernon Police said they turned over a Sunday morning shooting death investigation to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, according to a department news release.

Officers from the Mount Vernon Police Department said they received a call around 3 a.m. July 3 regarding a shooting with one person injured. When the officers arrived on the scene, they found one person hurt and many witnesses near the location.

Mount Vernon Police Chief Duncan Herrington thanked MCSO officials “for all of their assistance with this horrible tragedy.”

“The Town of Mount Vernon would like to extend our heartfelt sympathy and prayers for all people involved,” Herrington wrote in the news release.

At that time, the case was given to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office. The Mount Vernon Police Department will be assisting with the case. Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call MCSO at 251-574-8633.