UPDATE (11:28 a.m.): The Alabama Department of Transportation said all lanes are now open.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue confirmed one person was killed on I-10 eastbound just before 6 Monday morning. A motorcycle and another vehicle collided, according to MFR.

In a Tweet, the Alabama Department of Transportation also confirmed the fatal crash. As of 9:03 a.m., ALDOT said I-10 eastbound was closed and all traffic was being rerouted to I-65 northbound.

ALDOT said it would take a few hours to clear the road. ALDOT recommended drivers use Exit 15-B to Government Boulevard and Exit 17-A Rangeline Road to U.S. 90.

Mobile Fire-Rescue said that the Mobile Police Department was investigating the crash.