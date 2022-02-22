SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are investigating a fatal crash Tuesday morning.

Nicholas Ulin Tamayac was killed in a crash at the 9600 block of Celeste Road in Saraland. Tamayac was driving a 2009 Honda Odyssey and collided with an 18-wheeler, according to a news release from ALEA.

Troopers were called to the crash on Feb. 22 around 5:45 a.m. When first responders arrived, they pronounced Tamayac dead on scene. The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured, according to the release. Troopers with ALEA are continuing to investigate the crash.