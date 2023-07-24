MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was killed and a woman injured Sunday evening when their vehicles crashed head-on about a mile west of Mobile, according to a news release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

ALEA said it was about 7:19 p.m. when the 2005 Honda Accord driven by George Jones, 79, and the 2011 Chrysler Town & Country driven by Charlotte Nash, 41, collided on Snow Road South near Maxwell Run Road.

ALEA said Jones was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Nash was also injured. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division is still investigating.