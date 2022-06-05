MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department says one person is injured after a shooting on Verdun Avenue Saturday Night.

Around 8:30 p.m. police responded to the 100 block of Verdun Avenue in reference to an assault over a firearm. Officers then received a second call of one shot in a vehicle on Sage Avenue near Dauphin Street. Police say the two calls are related.

When police arrived on Sage Avenue they discovered a 24-year-old man suffering from life-threatening gunshot injuries to his chest and arm.

MPD says the man was taken to University Hospital and this is an ongoing investigation.