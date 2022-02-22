MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department responded to University Hospital on Monday night, Feb 21 around 7 p.m. in reference to one shot.

MPD says upon arrival, MPD officers discovered the victim was a passenger in a vehicle traveling north on I-65. An unknown subject driving an unknown vehicle started shooting at the vehicle the victim was riding in. The victim was then struck by the gunfire.

MPD says the victim suffered a gunshot wound in their upper back and was treated at University Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Only one person was injured in this shooting.

MPD says this is still an ongoing active investigation.