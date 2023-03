CHICKASAW, Ala. (WKRG) — Chickasaw Police said one person was transported to the hospital following a shooting at the Chickasaw Food Mart Thursday morning.

Police said they have detained the alleged shooter. Police are “in the process of interviewing witnesses along with the alleged shooter.”

Police said they believe this was an isolated incident.

There are no further details at this time. WKRG will continue to update this story as News 5 learns more.