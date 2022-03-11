PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Prichard Police Department confirmed a woman was injured in an early morning shooting on Thursday.

Prichard Police responded to the 1900 block of Clark Avenue around 3 a.m. They were called to the home there about shots fired and a possible injury. When they arrived, they found a woman who had been grazed by a stray bullet.

Police said gunfire near the home woke the woman. The stray bullet that struck her entered the home through a bedroom window.

She was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury to the head area. Prichard Police say there is no clear motive or suspect at this time. The case is still under investigation.