MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department has confirmed one person was injured after being shot during an argument Thursday night.

MPD officials said officers responded to the Bayou Bend Apartments II on Brill Road around 8:40 p.m. in reference to one shot. When officers arrived they discovered that the male victim was shot by a known male subject after the two got into an argument.

MPD also said the injured man was transported to the hospital for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The subject had fled the scene before officers arrived and they are still investigating this case.