MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department has confirmed one person had been shot and injured and found at the CEFCO gas station on Springhill Avenue Tuesday night.

MPD says officers responded to the CEFCO on Springhill around 11:13 p.m. in reference to one suffering a gunshot wound. When police arrived they discovered that the male victim had been shot by an unknown man on Grove Drive and Theodore Dawes.

The victim then drove himself to the hospital and was treated for a non-life-threatening injury. MPD says this is an ongoing investigation.