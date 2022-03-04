MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officers with the Mobile Police Department were called to a shooting at the 1600 block of Duval Street, which resulted in one person being injured.

The shooting happened while a woman and her boyfriend were standing in their backyard. Someone began firing shots towards them, hitting the woman’s vehicle, according to a news release from the Mobile Police Department.

Mobile Police originally stated that the woman was shot in the face, but she was not shot. As she hid behind the vehicles, she hit her head on a “sharp object,” which caused a gash on her forehead, according to Mobile Police.