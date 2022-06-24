MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department confirmed one person was injured after a shooting on Airport Boulevard early Friday morning.

MPD responded to Ascension Providence Hospital on Friday, June 24, around 4 a.m. in reference to one shot. When officers arrived at the hospital they discovered that a known male subject shot the man who was hospitalized at Greentree Apartments on Airport Blvd.

The victim was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and this case is still under investigation. No information on the known subject has been provided at this time.