DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — One person is in critical condition and two others are stable after a near-drowning on Wednesday.

Dauphin Island Fire-Rescue Department confirmed on Facebook the incident occurred around 4:31 p.m. when the Fire Department, Dauphin Island Public Safety officers and Dauphin Island Police department responded to the gulf beach near Raphael Semmes Street.

DIFRD said upon arrival, three patients were already pulled from the water. One was a minor female taken to the hospital via US Coast Guard helicopter, she is in critical condition. The other two patients are in stable condition and were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The DIFRD offers their thoughts and prayers to those involved and the family and friends of the victims.