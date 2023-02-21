UPDATE (10:08 p.m.): Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch also said he believes this is a case of self defense. No one has been arrested and no one is in custody.

The two brothers lived near one another. The gun has been recovered by deputies.

Burch said “the argument became aggressive and one brother drew his gun.”

WILMER, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch confirmed a 50-year-old man died in a shooting on Findley Court East in Wilmer Tuesday night.

Burch said the shooting stemmed from a dispute between two brothers. Deputies are unsure of what started the dispute. The shooting happened at around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

There are no further details at this time. WKRG has a team on scene working to learn more details.