MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department confirmed a man died after a car crash on Moffett Road Thursday.

The crash happened at around 12 p.m. on Thursday, April 13, according to police.

Police said the cause of death is unknown as it could have been due to a medical condition. The exact cause of death is pending an autopsy.

No other information is available at this time.