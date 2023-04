MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A car was hit by an Amtrak train at the Navco Rd. crossing Wednesday night. Mobile Police confirmed one person died.

The train is on fire between Navco Rd. and the Dauphin Island Parkway. The tweet came in at around 6:30 p.m..

No other details are available at this time. WKRG has a team on scene working to learn more details and will provide updates at they become available.