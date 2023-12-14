PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — A person is dead after a car crashed into a fence and caught fire, according to Prichard Police.

The crash happened Thursday on Highway 43 near the Africatown Bridge, according to police. Multiple units were called to the scene.

WKRG News 5 had a crew on the scene. A red sheet was seen covering the car.

This is a developing story. News 5 will update this article as more information becomes available.

