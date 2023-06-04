PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — A homicide investigation is underway in Prichard after a man was killed and another was injured in a shooting Sunday morning.

According to Prichard investigators, the shooting happened on Myers Road in Eight Mile. When officers arrived at the location, they found William Jones dead from his injuries, and the other victim Jacquel Bridges with life-threatening injuries.

Bridges was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

Police arrested Shanika Thomas at the scene. She is charged with murder and attempted murder.

According to jail records, she is scheduled to have a bond hearing Monday morning.