CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Citronelle Police Department said one person was killed and another was transported to the hospital after a shooting on Summer Street in Citronelle Thursday afternoon.

Police Chief Chris Mclean said officers responded to 19640 Summer St. at around 3:46 p.m. for a call of “two people down.”

Police located two people with gunshot wounds. One was dead on-scene, while the other was taken to the hospital with “life-threatening” injuries.

Police said they have not made an arrest. This remains an ongoing investigation.