MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man has died and another is injured after a head-on crash on Snow Road Monday morning, according to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Timothy McClure, of Mobile, was driving a Toyota Celica when he collided head-on with a Nissan Quest driven by 63-year-old Michael Henry, of Mobile. The crash happened at around 11:35 a.m. on Monday, May 1.

McClure was pronounced dead on scene and Henry was transported to University Medical Hospital for treatment. The condition of Henry is unknown.

No further information is available at this time as troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.