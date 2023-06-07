MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Theodore man riding a motorcycle died Tuesday night after he was hit by a Chevrolet Avalanche on Old Pascagoula Road, according to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Christopher D. Balthaser, 21, was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver of the Avalanche, 21-year-old Jonathan V. Wheeler Jr., was booked into Metro Jail and is charged with leaving the scene of an accident with injury.

Another person riding a different motorcycle, an 18-year-old, was also hit by the Avalanche and was transported to a local hospital. ALEA did not offer details into the 18-year-old’s condition.

No further information is available at this time as Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.