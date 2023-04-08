MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was arrested after he allegedly shot and killed another man on Elmira Street Friday night, according to a release from the Mobile Police Department.

The release said officers were called to the 1000 block of Elmira Street, near George Street, just before 6:45 Friday night for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Patrick Orr, 53, lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. Orr was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Officers were then called to Springhill Medical Center where they found Samuel Grace, 53. Grace had been treated at the hospital for injuries he received during a fight with Orr earlier in the night, according to the release. Officers investigated and arrested Grace for murder.

Mobile Police ask that anyone with information about the case contact their office.