MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police have charged a man for shooting a person in the face near Heritage Drive North.

Artez Williams, 20, was charged with Assault and Shooting an Occupied Vehicle for a shooting that happened March 18. When officers arrived on scene at about 3:15 p.m., they found one person sitting in his car with a gunshot wound to the face.

The man told officers that he was sitting in his car when a man walked up to him and started shooting inside the car. He was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to a news release from the MPD.

The man did not know the shooter, according to the release.