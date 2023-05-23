PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Prichard Police made an arrest Tuesday afternoon after three people were shot and one died in a early Sunday morning shooting at Lotus Gentlemen’s Club.

Harold Lee Miller is charged with murder and two counts of first degree assault. Police said they are still searching for Raheem D’Angelo Catlin and DeAngelo Antwan Miller for questioning.

Jaquell Graham died in the shooting on Sunday, May 14. Police said one of the surviving injured people was “scraped by a bullet” and another was shot in the leg. Police say they are still trying to determine how weapons made it into the club Sunday morning.

Police said the two other people have since been released from the hospital.