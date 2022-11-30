UPDATE (11:25 p.m.): Lieutenant Stanley Ladnier with the Mobile Police Department said they arrested 28-year old John McCarroll and charged him with four counts of assault in the first degree for the shooting at Paparazzi Lounge early Saturday morning.

Ladnier said three people who were shot are fine, while the fourth one remains in “critical condition.” Mobile Police are still looking for more suspects. This remains an ongoing investigation.

McCarroll told News 5 he “did not do it and they need somebody to blame. I did not fire the gun.”

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police have arrested a person Wednesday night in connection the Paparazzi Lounge nightclub shooting last Saturday morning.

WKRG News 5 is at Mobile Police Headquarters to identify the suspect who was arrested.

On Saturday, Nov. 26 at around 2:16 a.m., MPD responded to 216 Dauphin Street, Paparazzi Club, in reference to shots fired. Four people were reported shot while one woman suffered a shot in the neck and is in “critical condition.”

The nightclub released a statement on Monday in reference to the shooting.

News 5 is working to learn more details about the arrested suspect and what they will be charged with.