MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they arrested an 18-year-old man Sunday afternoon who lead police on a chase after allegedly taking a vehicle while armed with a gun, according to a release.

Brandon Dickerson, 18, was arrested and charged with robbery, attempting to elude, resisting arrest and other outstanding warrants.

Police said they were called to TownePlace Suites on Montlimar Street at around 3:37 p.m. on Sunday, April 16 for carjacking.

The victim told police the suspects drove into the parking lot and one of them, later identified as Dickerson, walked up to the car and demanded his car while armed with a gun. The victim gave Dickerson the car and he drove off while the other car followed.

Roughly two hours later at around 5:28 p.m., police spotted the car near Virginia Street and Gayle Street. They tried to pull Dickerson over, but he led them on a chase. Dickerson then crashed the car at the intersection of S. Broad and Kentucky Street and got out and started running.

Police caught up to Dickerson and arrested him. This remains an ongoing investigation.