MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department arrested one person for vehicular burglary who they believe is connected to three other vehicular burglaries.

MPD said on Tuesday, May 17, officers responded to the 3300 block of Essex Place around 9:45 p.m. in reference to a vehicle burglary. When MPD officers arrived they discovered that an off-duty officer had captured the subject Jamesia Jordan, 20. Throughout the investigation, it was revealed that Jordan had burglarized three other vehicles.

