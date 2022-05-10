MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department confirmed one woman was arrested for a fight Mobile Police say happened after a payment dispute at a Theodore nail salon in April.

MPD said Chyna Hickman, 19, was identified through the course of the investigation and arrested on Monday, May 9, and transported to the Metro Jail. Back on April 26, MPD responded to Essential Nail and Spa in reference to an assault.

MPD said Hickman was involved with the victim in a verbal disagreement that turned physical concerning payment of service. The victim received a cut to the head and was transported to the hospital. Hickman then fled the scene without paying before officers arrived.