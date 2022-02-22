MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police say they responded to the 2200 block of Pratt Drive in reference to a domestic violence complaint. The complaint came in on Monday, Feb 21. MPD arrived on scene around 5:20 p.m.

MPD says upon arrival, officers discovered the victim had got in an argument with her son. The son then made verbal threats toward his mother and other family members as well. MPD then began searching the area.

MPD was able to locate the son and detain him. MPD said in their report Keldrick Evans, 31, was then arrested for domestic violence and harassing communication.