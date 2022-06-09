MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department confirmed one woman was arrested for criminal solicitation back in May. Marrenne Marshall, 19, was arrested Wednesday, June 8 for criminal solicitation that occurred on Monday, May 17 on Valdez Court.

MPD said officers responded to Valdez Court on May 17 for suspicious circumstances. When officers arrived they discovered Marshall had solicited a known man to shoot the victim and the occupants of the victim’s home. Evidence was obtained and presented to the District’s Attorney’s office to obtain a warrant.

Marshall is bailed out of jail Thursday morning around 6 a.m.