MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they arrested one woman and are searching for another who allegedly took a woman’s car at gunpoint on Memory Lane late Monday night, according to a release.

Raquel Murray, 43, was arrested and charged with robbery. Police are still searching for the second suspect.

Police were called to the Chevron Gas Station on Zeigler Boulevard at around 10 p.m. on Monday, March 6 for a robbery. Police learned the victim was on Memory Lane near Ardell Drive when a woman she knew, armed with a gun, demanded she exit the car.

The victim got out and another woman the victim knew got into the car and drove away. Through an investigation, police located Murray and found the car at her home.