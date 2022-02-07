MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police have arrested a person wanted for two robberies at two separate drive-thru restaurants.

Kimberly Anderson was arrested Monday, Feb. 7 after she was spotted driving a white SUV that looked similar to the one Mobile Police said was used in two robberies Saturday night. Anderson was charged with two counts of first degree robbery after officers determined that she was involved in the robbery.

On Feb. 5, at about 1:40 a.m., officers were called to a Krystal at 301 Dauphin St. for a report of a robbery. The robbery happened after two people pulled up in a white SUV wearing ski masks, according to a news release from the Mobile Police Department.

Investigators determined that someone inside the SUV pulled out a gun and demanded money from a Krystal employee. The pair then sped away from the scene after the employee told his co-worker to call the police.

The next robbery happened only a couple of hours later, at about 6:27 a.m. Officers were called to a Starbucks for a report of a robbery. Officers determined that a man went up to a drive-thru window, pulled out a gun and demanded money. The Starbucks employee ran away screaming which caused the pair to drive away from the scene without any money.

In both robberies, the pair were wearing ski masks and drove away from the scenes in a white SUV.