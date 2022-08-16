MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they made an arrest Tuesday morning and confirmed a “swat/barricade” scene. There was a heavy police presence in the area of Starlit Avenue and Woodmere Tuesday, Aug. 16 before 9 a.m..

“The U.S. Marshals were executing a search warrant on a subject. The subject is in custody,” MPD confirmed to WKRG News 5 as of 9:16 a.m..

The U.S. Marshals and local law enforcement are partnering to locate and arrest nine fugitives still on the run. News 5 provides weekly ‘Fugitive of the Week‘ and many of the past fugitives have been caught due to viewer tips.

According to the U.S Marshals, this was part of the operation mentioned above, but the subject was not one of the federal targets listed in the push.

This week’s fugitive is Raymond Hess. Hess is wanted by the U.S. Marshals for “for being in violation of his supervised release following a prison term for failure to register as a sex offender.”